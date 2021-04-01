Texts From Facebook Aren’t Illegal Robocalls, High Court Rules

The decision ends a class action led by a man who thought a 1991 law could help him solve a 2021 problem.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Ruling against a man who for months received messages about attempted Facebook log-ins from an unregistered device, the U.S. Supreme Court found Thursday that the social media giant’s account-specific security system is not the same thing as an illegal robocall that uses an automatic dialing system.

“In sum, Congress’ definition of an autodialer requires that in all cases, whether storing or producing numbers to be called, the equipment in question must use a random or sequential number generator,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote for the court, which was mostly unanimous. “This definition excludes equipment like Facebook’s login notifications system, which does not use such technology.”

The decision follows oral arguments in December where Justice Clarence Thomas was outspoken that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, or TCPA, did not envision the today’s tech nuisances.

“I think it’s a little odd when … we make great effort to interpret statute that really wasn’t intended for the universe in which we are operating now,” Thomas said. “And at what point do we simply say that?”

The TCPA was enacted at a time when cellphone contracts typically included per-call fee, in a bid to keep telemarketers from interrupting family meals and using prerecorded voice messages to randomly dial hospital rooms, prisons and emergency lines. Americans who brought successful lawsuits against their autodialers could recover up to $1,500 per violation or three times their actual damages.

Noah Duguid sought to cash in, saying he never even signed up Facebook but kept getting texts about supposed log-ins to his account, even after he asked Facebook to stop. In a footnote, Sotomayor notes the possibility that who ever had Duguid’s phone number before him had used it to sign up for Facebook.

A federal judge dismissed the suit, and Facebook appealed to the Supreme Court when the Ninth Circuit reversed, concluding that any device or system with the capability to randomly generate and store numbers and dial them automatically could qualify as a TCPA restricted system.

Sotomayor said otherwise Thursday. Since the congressional definition of devices that qualify as TCPA restricted systems needed to include autodialers, Facebook’s texts messages had to be excluded from that definition, the ruling states.

This story is developing …