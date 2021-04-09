Texas Shooting Suspect Jailed on $1 Million Bond

The incident at a cabinet factory in Bryan, Texas, was the fourth mass shooting in the U.S. in the past month.

First responders work at the scene of the apprehension of a suspect at a residence in Bedias, Texas, on Thursday, following a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in nearby Bryan. (Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)

HOUSTON (CN) — A 27-year-old Texan who police say was arrested Thursday after he opened fire at his workplace, killing one person and injuring four others, is in jail with a $1 million bond.

Authorities say Larry Bollin walked into Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, 100 miles northwest of Houston, with a pistol around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and shot four co-workers, one fatally, then fled before police arrived.

Employees of the custom-cabinet company told local media they believe Bollin had a list of targets in mind and the shootings were not random, though police have yet to publicly discuss a motive.

The four survivors, who have not been identified, are hospitalized in critical condition. Bollin also reportedly shot a Texas state trooper who was chasing him. The unidentified trooper is in stable condition in the hospital after having surgery Thursday night.

This, booking photo shows Larry Winston Bollin. (Bryan Police Department via AP)

Bollin was arrested around 4:30 p.m. near Bedias, a small town 35 miles east of Bryan. He is being held in the Brazos County Jail on a $1 million bond and has been charged with murder, with more charges possibly coming Friday, according to the Bryan Police Department.

The shootings occurred hours after President Joe Biden outlined several executive orders he said will be rolled out in the coming weeks with the goal of reducing gun violence, in a speech at the White House Rose Garden.

Thursday’s shooting was the fourth mass shooting in the U.S. in the past month.

On March 16, a 21-year-old man shot and killed eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage businesses in and around Atlanta.

Six days later, another 21-year-old male wearing a tactical vest opened fire with an assault-style weapon and a handgun at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, and killed nine people, including a Boulder policeman.

On Wednesday in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a 32-year-old former NFL player armed with a .45-caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun went to the home of a prominent medical doctor, shot two air-conditioning technicians, one fatally, outside the home and then entered and fatally shot the doctor, his wife and two of their grandchildren.

The shooter, Phillip Adams, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head at his nearby home, where he lived with his parents.

In Texas, the Bryan Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the incident.

“There are a lot of layers that we’re trying to unfold to make sure we get the answers we need. That’s all a part of this ongoing investigation and the reason why we have multiple Texas Rangers there on the scene,” Texas DPS Lieutenant Craig Cummings told the Houston Chronicle.

Kent Moore Cabinets said in a statement it is devastated by the tragedy.

“We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime.”

Police respond to a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday. (Cassie Stricker/College Station Eagle via AP)