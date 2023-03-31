Friday, March 31, 2023
Texas pretrial bail review

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit overturned a lower court’s decision to hear a case seeking federal decree to revise Texas state court procedures for pretrial bail. The Supreme Court tells federal courts not to revise state bail bond procedures on behalf of the prosecuted when accused citizens have opportunities to raise federal claims.

/ March 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

