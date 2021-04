AUSTIN, Texas — An appeals court in Texas ruled against Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of conservative advocacy group Empower Texans, in a suit brought by the Texas Democratic Party relating to a 2019 meeting in which then-state House Speaker Dennis Bonnen allegedly offered Sullivan a “quid pro quo” offer in violation of the Texas Election Code. The court ruled Sullivan failed to establish that the Texas Citizens Participation Act applies to the party’s claims.

Like this: Like Loading...