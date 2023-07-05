Texas mask mandates

Wednesday, July 5, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court affirmed that Gov. Greg Abbott has the authority to prohibit local officials from issuing mask mandates in response to a contagious disease, including Covid-19, during a declared disaster. The law does not grant local governments autonomy to impose disease control measures without oversight and control by the state government.

/ July 5, 2023

Read the ruling here.

