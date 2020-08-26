Texas, Louisiana Brace for Impact of Hurricane Laura

A man walks along the beach Wednesday in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Gulf Coast. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (CN) — Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 3 with 125 mph winds and forecasters predict it will come ashore Wednesday night or early Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border.

Home and business owners throughout the region are nailing plywood over their windows and many are complying with calls to evacuate, while others are hunkering down, saying they have nowhere else to go.

The holdouts are staying put despite warnings from the National Hurricane Center that Laura will bring “potentially catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding” and increase in strength to a Category 4 with hurricane-force winds reaching 100 miles inland.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged East Texans to avoid fast-moving floodwater. The National Weather Service says less than 6 inches can knock one down and 2 feet will float a car, and 90% of all hurricane-caused deaths involve water.

“It can easily sweep you away, causing you to lose your life,” Abbott said in a briefing.

Power companies in the Houston area are preparing to deploy linemen to fix downed power lines as Abbott said in addition to the wind, Laura will likely whip up tornadoes.

Harris County’s chief executive Lina Hidalgo on Tuesday afternoon asked thousands of residents in a wide swath stretching from downtown Houston, the county seat, to its eastern and southern borders to voluntarily evacuate.

Harris and neighboring Fort Bend County have waived toll-road fees so as not to impede evacuations.

The Port of Houston, which includes the Houston Ship Channel, closed its terminals Wednesday and Thursday.

Environmental experts say a worst-case scenario for the region would be a 25-foot storm surge ripping up the channel, uprooting chemical and oil-storage tanks at the numerous plants and refineries on its banks and washing the sludge down to Galveston Bay and into the living rooms of surrounding homes.

Hurricane Laura churns in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. (NOAA via AP)

But meteorologists on Wednesday morning said their models show Laura coming ashore around Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, near the state line, where they warn the storm surge could reach 30 miles inland.

The impending storm coincides with the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, whose record rainfall inundated Houston, flooded thousands of homes and forced many Houstonians onto their roofs where they were rescued by Coast Guard helicopter crews, a replay of the disaster wrought in New Orleans 15 years ago by Hurricane Katrina, which overwhelmed New Orleans’ levees and drowned 1,200 people.

Both storms caused an estimated $125 billion in damages.

Many Houston residents are still repairing home flood damage from Harvey or are still displaced by the storm, unable to return to their mold-infested homes.

But Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that Laura most closely resembles Hurricane Rita, a Category 3 storm that made landfall at the Louisiana-Texas border in September 2005 with 120 mph winds.

Fearing Rita would wreak as much destruction as Katrina had a month earlier, more than 3 million people in the Houston area fled north and west, and the traffic overwhelmed freeways. Many drivers were stranded when they ran out of gas as temperatures climbed into the triple digits.

The traffic was so bad it took evacuees an average of 24 to 36 hours to reach Dallas, typically a 3.5-hour trip. Longtime Houstonians point to that disaster as proof it is best to hunker down for hurricanes

Rita unleashed 90 tornadoes and left seven people dead and $10 billion in property damage in its wake, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Governor Abbott assured Texans the hurricane will not disrupt progress the state has made this month in containing the pandemic. The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 fell below 5,000 on Tuesday for the first time since June, the Texas Tribune reported.

He said the state will deploy more buses for hurricane evacuation than it typically does so passengers will have room to stay 6 feet apart, with hand sanitizer and face masks on board, and the state will send teams to shelters to test evacuees for the virus.

Schools in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana have canceled classes for the rest of the week after many of them started their academic years Monday with online classes.

Of Houston Independent School District’s 209,000 students, nearly 80% are economically disadvantaged, meaning they qualify for free lunch or other assistance. Because its campuses are closed, the district has been supplying meals for students through curbside pickups and delivering them to apartments.

The district, the state’s largest, canceled its food giveaways for Thursday and Friday as all eyes turn to the Gulf of Mexico.