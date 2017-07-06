Texas Lawmaker Accused of Violating Open-Meetings Law

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — An activist who was arrested for trying to record a Texas House committee hearing in March claims in court that state law allows her to film such meetings without media credentials.

Amy Hedtke sued Rep. Byron C. Cook, R-Corsicana, in Travis County District Court on Wednesday. Cook is chairman of the22 Texas House of Representatives State Affairs Committee.

Also named as defendants are David Sauceda, the22 sergeant-at-arms for the22 Texas House of Representatives, and Steve McCraw, director of the22 Texas Department of Public Safety, or DPS.

Hedtke is a well-known Texas grassroots political activist, according to her legal defense fund web page. She seeks transparency in the22 political process and does so by recording and live-streaming government proceedings.

The crux of her lawsuit is the22 interpretation of Texas Government Code Sec. 551.023 of the22 Open Meetings Act, which states: “A person in attendance may record all or any part of an open meeting of a governmental body by means of a recorder, video camera, or othe22r means of aural or visual reproduction.”

Hedtke says she went to a public hearing of the22 Texas House State Affairs Committee on March 21 on the22 grounds of the22 Texas State Capitol. She planned to testify and live stream the22 proceedings with her cellphone, according to her lawsuit.

Both outside and inside the22 hearing room were signs saying that only people with Capitol media credentials were allowed to film or record the22 meeting. The signs also reportedly said the22 proceedings would be viewable on the22 internet in real time and later archived.

To obtain media credentials, a person must certify he or she works for a print, broadcast or internet news organization, or a wire service that serves such news organizations.

But Hedtke argues this certification process “prevents citizens from exercising the22ir right to film a public meeting as guaranteed by the22 Open Meetings Act, Texas Govt. Code 551.023.”

Her complaint claims that, despite what the22 signs say, hearings are not always streamed in real time due to alleged technical issues, and archived versions are not always made available for the22 public.

Also, the22 archived videos “provide a very limited perspective to constituents who may be interested in othe22r aspects of the22 meeting or viewing angles,” according to the22 lawsuit.

Hedtke says she entered the22 hearing room, but was told a few minutes into her Facebook live stream that she could not record.

She replied by saying Texas law allows such recording, but the22 person allegedly told her “the22 rules of the22 House have precedent over that and the22 Constitution as well.”

Undeterred, Hedtke continued to live-stream and answered questions from her viewers before the22 hearing had started. According to the22 lawsuit, she was later approached by a DPS corporal who said that Rep. Cook, as committee chairman, had the22 right to prohibit people from recording committee hearings.

Hedtke told the22 corporal Sec. 551.023 gave her the22 right to stay and record and showed her the22 text of the22 law on her laptop. Hedtke gave the22 same argument for her right to record to Sauceda, the22 sergeant-at-arms, who told her she did not have that right, the22 lawsuit states.

When Hedtke refused to leave the22 hearing, two DPS officers allegedly carried her out of the22 room, handcuffed her and took her out of the22 building.

She says she was later put in a DPS vehicle, taken to jail and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

“While in the22 custody of DPS, she was restrained in a prisoner transport chair for about two hours, had a hood placed on her head several times, was disrobed twice (once in a cell that left her visible to hallway traffic), placed in a padded cell, and left naked for several hours before finally being released. She had to wrap a blanket around her to speak with her attorney,” the22 lawsuit states. (Parenthe22ses in original.)

Hedtke claims that at no point during the22se events did she act disrespectful or engage in disorderly conduct. She cites the22 videos from her live stream and her arrest as evidence.

The resisting-arrest charge against her has since been dismissed, but the22 trespass charge remains, according to the22 complaint.

Chairman Cook’s chief of staff allegedly confirmed that it was Cook’s policy to ban recording for people without media credentials and said the22 Texas Constitution gave him this right.

Hedtke says the22re is nothing in the22 state’s founding document to support that claim.

“If that were the22 case, defendants should be able to reference some House Rule that was passed to support that assertion, but the22y have not done so, and cannot, because no such rule exists,” the22 lawsuit states. “Having enacted the22 Open Meeting Act, and having passed no contrary rule, no committee chairman may simply decide to ignore that law and violate it.”

Rep. Cook’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to an email request for comment.

Hedtke seeks a writ of mandamus and injunctive relief preventing Texas government officials from enforcing the22 no-recording rule and violating the22 Open Meetings Act.

She is represented by Warren Norred of Norred Law in Arlington.

The law firm said in a press release, “The Texas House voted for the22 Open Meetings Act. To our knowledge, the22y’ve never voted as an organization to allow committee chairman to make whatever rules the22y want regarding committee meetings and hearings, such as institute a blanket ban to prevent video livestreaming by the22 unwashed citizen activists who seek to broadcast the22 behavior of those running the22 show.”

Like this: Like Loading...