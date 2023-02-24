Friday, February 24, 2023
Texas high court tosses defamation suit between abortion activists

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court, in a consolidated case involving abortion rights groups and an anti-abortion activist, finds that the Texas anti-SLAPP statute bars the abortion rights groups from suing the activist for calling the groups “criminal organizations.” This speech is more moral opinion than factual assertion, and it is protected speech under the Constitution.

/ February 24, 2023

Read the ruling here.

