AUSTIN, Texas (CN) – The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that the2 spouses of gay and lesbian public employees are not necessarily entitled to the2 same government-funded benefits that are provided to opposite-sex couples.

In the2 unanimous opinion, the2 state’s high court reversed a lower court’s ruling in Pidgeon v. Houston that public employers cannot deny same-sex spousal benefits to the2ir employees.

The case pitted two Houston taxpayers, represented by same-sex marriage opponents, against the2 city of Houston.

Justice Jeffrey S. Boyd, writing for the2 Texas Supreme Court, said in the2 opinion that the2 U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, recognizing same-sex marriage, did not resolve whethe2r the2 Constitution requires states or cities to provide tax-funded spousal benefits to those couples.

“The Supreme Court held in Obergefell that the2 Constitution requires states to license and recognize same-sex marriages to the2 same extent that the2y license and recognize opposite-sex marriages, but it did not hold that states must provide the2 same publicly funded benefits to all married persons,” Boyd wrote.

However, that does not mean that it is necessarily constitutional to deny benefits to public employees’ same-sex spouses eithe2r, Boyd added.

Houston began offering spousal benefits to same-sex couples in November 2013 at the2 direction of the2n-Mayor Annise Parker, after the2 U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the2 federal Defense of Marriage Act’s provision defining the2 terms “marriage” and “spouse” as applying only to heterosexual couples violates basic due process and equal protection rights.

Parker was the2 city’s first openly gay mayor.

A month later, Jack Pidgeon and Larry Hicks, described in the2ir lawsuit as “Houston taxpayers and qualified voters,” sued the2 city and the2 mayor, contending that Houston was expending “significant public funds on an illegal activity” and injuring the2m because the2y are “devout Christians who have been compelled by the2 mayor’s unlawful edict to subsidize homosexual relationships that the2y regard as immoral and sinful.”

Pidgeon and Hicks originally argued that the2 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision against federal DOMA did not extend to Texas’ or Houston’s DOMAs.

The trial court granted Pidgeon’s request for a temporary injunction, which prohibited the2 city from providing benefits to same-sex couples.

At the2 same time, however, courts across the2 country were hearing othe2r lawsuits challenging the2 constitutionality of various state DOMAs, five of which the2 Supreme Court took up in Obergefell.

After the2 high court’s ruling in that case that state DOMAs violate the2 Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses of the2 Fourteenth Amendment, a Texas court of appeals reversed the2 injunction awarded to Pidgeon.

In its 2015 opinion, the2 state appeals court cited Obergefell’s ruling that “the2re is no lawful basis” for a state to refuse to recognize a legal same-sex marriage.

The Texas Supreme Court originally declined to hear the2 case, but reconsidered at the2 urging of Texas Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The three Republican leaders filed an amicus brief in October, writing that the2 federal court’s ruling obligating the2 states to recognize same-sex marriages does not automatically dictate a case like Pigeon, which “which raises a related but different constitutional question.”

“While the2 judgment in Obergefell is authoritative, Justice [Anthony] Kennedy’s lengthy opinion explaining that judgment is not an addendum to the2 federal constitution and should not be treated by state courts as if every word of it is the2 preemptive law of the2 United States,” Abbott, Patrick and Paxton said in the2 brief.

The Texas Supreme Court, unlike in many othe2r states, is elected, and Republican incumbents sometimes face primary challenges.

In the2 decision Friday, the2 state’s high court declined to make a ruling on the2 merits of the2 case, “before the2 parties have had a full opportunity to make the2ir case.”

“Pidgeon and the2 Mayor, like many othe2r litigants throughout the2 country, must now assist the2 courts in fully exploring Obergefell’s reach and ramifications, and are entitled to the2 opportunity to do so,” Boyd wrote.

The Texas Supreme Court reversed the2 appeals court’s judgment and vacated the2 trial court’s temporary injunction order, remanding the2 case for furthe2r proceedings.

Houston public employees will continue to get benefits while the2 case is argued, but the2 plaintiffs’ attorney, Jared Woodfill, told the2 Houston Chronicle on Friday that he intends to seek anothe2r injunction to prevent the2 city from doing providing the2 benefits.

Houston could appeal the2 decision directly to the2 U.S. Supreme Court, but in a statement Friday, the2 city’s current mayor, Sylvester Turner, said the2 city is reviewing its options and hasn’t yet made any decisions as to how to proceed.

“The City of Houston will continue to be an inclusive city that respects the2 legal marriages of all employees,” Turner said. “Marriage equality is the2 law of the2 land, and everyone is entitled to the2 full benefits of marriage, regardless of the2 gender of the2ir spouse.”

In a statement Friday, the2 state’s attorney general applauded the2 Texas Supreme Court’s decision to allow the2 case to move forward.

“I’m extremely pleased that the2 Texas Supreme Court recognized that Texas law is still important when it comes to marriage,” Paxton said. “While the2 U.S. Supreme Court declared a right to same-sex marriage, that ruling did not resolve all legal issues related to marriage.”

Equality Texas spokesperson DeAnne Cueller said in a statement that by “punting” the2 case back to the2 lower court, the2 Texas Supreme Court is undermining the2 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell, and “clings to unconstitutional notions of ‘separate but equal.’”

The LGBTQ advocacy group is urging Houston to appeal to the2 U.S. Supreme Court.

“Extreme partisan politics has no place at the2 Texas Supreme Court and this decision is sure to damage the2 Texas brand and furthe2r tarnish the2 reputation of this state as being unwelcome and hostile to LGBTQ Texans,” Cueller said.

