Texas gerrymander

SAN ANTONIO — A federal judge in Texas declined to dismiss an anti-gerrymandering organization from a lawsuit against Texas redistricting. State officials said the group lacks standing, but because it represents voters in the challenged district, the lawsuit is “germane” to the organization’s purpose.

/ September 29, 2022

Read the ruling here.

