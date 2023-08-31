Thursday, August 31, 2023
Texas drag ban blocked

HOUSTON — A federal court in Texas found in favor of two drag show production companies, two LGBTQ groups and a drag queen, issuing a restraining order that will temporarily block the enforcement of a state bill that allegedly unconstitutionally cracks down on drag performances.

/ August 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

