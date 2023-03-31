Friday, March 31, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Friday, March 31, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Texas county can’t ban books

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court in Texas granted Llano County public library users’ preliminary injunction to stop the government from removing and restricting access to books based on their content, finding that these are “content-based restrictions that are unlikely to pass constitutional muster.”

/ March 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...