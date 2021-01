SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge denied the federal government’s motion to dismiss claims against it brought by the survivors of the mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017. In undertaking to establish a national background check system, the government assumed the duty to operate that system with care. Therefore, the survivors may sue over lapses that permitted the shooter to obtain the weapons he used to kill 26 people and injure 22 more.

