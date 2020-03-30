Texas Blasts Lawsuit Over Ban on Abortions During Outbreak

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) – Texas pushed back Monday against Planned Parenthood’s challenge to an executive order banning unnecessary surgeries during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying surgical abortions are not medically necessary and nonsurgical abortions are also included in the ban as the state tries to conserve medical supplies.

Attorney General Ken Paxton and Governor Greg Abbott, both Republicans, asked U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, a George W. Bush appointee, to deny Planned Parenthood’s motion for a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s recent executive order.

Enacted March 21 and lasting one month, the order bans “routine dermatological, ophthalmological, and dental procedures, as well as most scheduled healthcare procedures that are not immediately medically necessary such as orthopedic surgeries or any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother.”

Violators face up to $1,000 in fines or 180 days in jail.

Paxton and Abbott argue that abortion patients with complications would eat up valuable hospital resources during the coronavirus pandemic. They say Planned Parenthood admits at least 210 women in Texas each year are hospitalized after seeking an abortion and that abortion doctors are not required to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

“Instead, patients suffering complications are sent to an emergency room,” the state’s 43-page response brief states. “Thus, aside from taking up needed beds in the midst of this pandemic, abortion patients will also further burden overtaxes emergency departments during a surge of Covid-19 cases.”

Planned Parenthood and several other Texas abortion providers sued within days of the order, claiming it violates their due process and equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment. They claim Paxton is using Abbott’s order to single out abortion providers and that the order goes after nonsurgical abortions.

“By stating the executive order applies to ‘any type of abortion,’ the attorney general’s news release suggests it even prohibits medication abortion, which involves only taking medications by mouth and it is not ‘surgery’ or a ‘procedure’ that falls within the terms of the executive order,” the federal lawsuit states. “This appears to be the only oral medication targeted in this manner.”

Paxton and Abbott pushed back on that argument, stating medication abortions are included under the ban because “the definition of ‘procedure’ in the medical context is ‘a series of steps for doing something.’”

“It is possible the woman could end up in a hospital and divert Covid-19 resources as a result of a medication abortion,” their brief states. “Incomplete medication abortions are common. To even become certified to prescribe mifepristone, the FDA requires providers to agree that they have the ‘ability to provide surgical intervention in cases of incomplete abortion or severe bleeding, or to have made plans to provide such care through others, and ability to assure patient access to medical facilities equipped to provide blood transfusions and resuscitation, if necessary.’”

The attorney general and governor further claim the 10th Amendment gives states “longstanding precedent” to use their “police power in an emergency to protect public health,” citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s distinct recognition of a state’s authority to enact quarantines and health laws of “every description.”

“Individual rights, including abortion, may be temporarily curtailed in a time of emergency,” the filing states.

Paxton also claims that despite the ban, abortion providers are continuing to perform elective abortions while using personal protective equipment needed by hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.

“Medical professionals are in dire need of supplies, and abortion providers who refuse to follow state law are demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis,” Paxton said in a written statement. “All Texans must work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas says it cancelled 261 abortions last week after Abbott’s order and its health centers are prevented from helping patients seeking abortions.

“Honestly, I wish Gov. Abbott or Attorney General Paxton had to make those phone calls to cancel those procedures for those patients,” Dr. Amna Dermish with Planned Parenthood said in a statement. “And then maybe they would have a sense of what the impact is on the people in our community.”

Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of the Planned Parenthood Texas Votes political action committee, said doctors, staff and patients are “devastated” by the fallout of Abbott’s order, arguing the governor is using the pandemic to attack abortion rights.

“It’s heartbreaking for a virus to be attacking our country while extreme conservatives are attacking our reproductive rights and abortion access,” she said Monday. “People are losing their jobs. We know hourly-salaried people and women of color are already disproportionately impacted … every day of delay [in getting an abortion] is another barrier these people face being able to access their constitutionally protected right.”

Several other states have also issued bans on abortions during the coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland sued over the Iowa order in Johnson County District Court, while abortion clinic Preterm-Cleveland filed a federal lawsuit challenging Ohio’s ban and another complaint was filed in Alabama.

Jessie Hill, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, said in a statement that protecting people’s health and safety during a crisis “includes access to time-sensitive, essential abortion care.”

“The Ohio government should not use this crisis as an excuse to target abortion clinics and attempt to deny Ohioans their abortion rights. We feel confident the law is on our side and we will do everything in our power to keep the clinics open,” Hill said.