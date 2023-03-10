Texas abortion lawsuit  

Friday, March 10, 2023
GALVESTON, Texas — Using a state law designed to be enforced by private citizens, a Texas man filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two women who he claims helped his ex-wife get an abortion and another he accuses of supplying the drugs.

Click here to read the complaint.  

