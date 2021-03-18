Texas, 21 Other Red States, Sue Biden Administration for Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline Permit

The states claim Biden’s revocation of the permit for the segment of pipeline that crosses the U.S.-Canada border violates their traditional authority to regulate pipelines within their borders.

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. (Chris Machian /Omaha World-Herald via AP)

GALVESTON, Texas (CN) — A coalition of Republican states sued the Biden administration Wednesday, saying they stand to lose tens of millions in property taxes the Keystone XL pipeline would have provided once fully constructed and operational. They seek an order declaring the permit revocation unconstitutional.

Keystone XL is part of a larger pipeline system designed to transport up to 830,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta, Canada to refineries on the Gulf Coast.

Though several segments of the system are complete, construction on the remaining portion, which would connect pipeline terminals in Alberta and Steele City, Neb., stopped on Biden’s first day in office when he signed an executive order revoking its permit.

“Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” Biden said at the time.

This story is developing.