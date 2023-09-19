Tesla toxic culture

Read the ruling here.
SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge dismissed Tesla shareholders suit alleging the company's board of directors harmed the company's reputation by permitting a “toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination.” The shareholder claims of wrongdoing are not sufficiently specific, and Tesla’s incorporation documents shield Tesla’s directors from liability for all but breaches of the duty of loyalty.
