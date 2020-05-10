Tesla Sues California County, Elon Musk Threatens to Move Company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a 2018 news conference in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) – Tesla founder Elon Musk escalated his feud with Alameda County public health officials over the weekend, as the company filed a federal lawsuit over a coronavirus shutdown order that halted production at the Tesla Fremont factory.

Tesla claims the county is abridging its constitutional rights by restricting its ability to operate in contravention of Governor Gavin Newsom’s statewide order allowing essential businesses to stay open.

Tesla’s shuttered its East Bay plant on March 23 pursuant to several public health orders issued by the county’s interim health officer, Dr. Erica Pan.

But Musk believes his company is exempt from closure because it manufactures electric vehicles and batteries, pointing to both Newsom’s order and the county’s own guidelines that make exceptions for critical infrastructure businesses.

Musk expressed his displeasure with the county in a tweet on Saturday, saying, “Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!”

He threatened in a subsequent tweet to move operations out of California, and said whether Tesla retains any manufacturing in Fremont will depend on how the company is treated in the future.

The lawsuit claims the county violated Tesla’s Fourteenth Amendment due process and equal protection rights, and that its authority to impose restrictions on businesses is preempted by Newsom’s.

“Although the Governor’s order expressly permits the operation of the Tesla Factory, plaintiff has attempted in good faith to negotiate a settlement with Alameda County to allow its plant to reopen and begin producing critical federal infrastructure,” Tesla’s lawsuit says.

“Nevertheless, defendants continue to take the position that the Tesla Factory is not an ‘essential business’ under the third county order and therefore may not reopen, regardless of the express permission to do so in the Governor’s order.”

It adds that the county threatens violators with criminal penalties that it lacks the power to impose, saying, “Thus, Alameda County has not only created a legal quagmire by wrongly declaring that its own orders trump the state level orders, it has threatened jail time and significant fines for businesses and individuals that do not comply, even where they are clearly authorized by the state order to continue critical infrastructure activities.”

Tesla seeks a court injunction that would allow the factory to restart production.

In a blog post on Tesla’s website, the company’s spokespeople said it had already worked with the county government to ensure worker safety.

“We will continue to put people back to work in a safe and responsible manner. However, the County’s position left us no choice but to take legal action to ensure that Tesla and its employees can get back to work.”

California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez responded bluntly to the lawsuit in a tweet Saturday night, saying “F*ck Elon Musk.”

In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, Gonzalez demurred while explaining her position.

“California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants,” she wrote. “I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that.”

Alameda County responded to the lawsuit in a lengthy statement Saturday:

“The Alameda County Health Care Services Agency and the Public Health Department have been communicating directly and working closely with the Tesla team on the ground in Fremont. This has been a collaborative, good faith effort to develop and implement a safety plan that allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees who travel to and from work at Tesla’s factory.

“We appreciate that our residents and businesses have made tremendous sacrifices and that together we have been able to save lives and protect community health in our region. We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don’t go to waste and that we maintain our gains. It is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions of the Shelter-in-Place Order in the safest way possible, guided by data and science.”

County officials added that they had no further comment and would not accept interview requests.

Tesla is represented by Alex Spiro with Quinn, Emmanuel, Urquhart & Sullivan LLP in New York.