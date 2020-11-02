Terrorists Attack Vienna, Sending Shockwaves Across Europe

Police officers arrive at the scene after gunshots were reported in Vienna, Austria, on Monday night. (Photo/Ronald Zak)

(CN) — Europe was thrust into a state of shock and even veered toward a war footing on Monday night after armed terrorists attacked central Vienna and killed at least one person and wounded up to 15 others.

The attack began at about 8 p.m. local time near Vienna’s main synagogue, the Stadttempel, and then advanced into a central part of the Austrian capital where bars and cafes were busy on the last night before a national lockdown is set to go into effect with the closing of nightlife venues.

Austrian authorities said at least one person was killed and several others were feared dead. News reports said 15 people, including one police officer, were wounded in the attacks and that seven of those were in serious condition. When the attack began, the synagogue was closed and there were no reports of injuries among its congregation. At least one attacker was still on the run and another had been shot, news reports said.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called it a terrorist attack that was “professionally” orchestrated.

Social media was flooded with videos of the apparent terrorist attack. In the videos, men dressed in white were seen carrying rifles and jogging down streets in an apparent search for targets. One video showed an assailant shooting a man on an empty street several times. An attacker who was shot was reportedly wearing a belt with explosives.

Police said they were investigating six crime scenes. Austrian authorities called it an apparent terrorist attack. The assailants were not immediately identified, but it was believed the attacks were linked to Islamic extremism.

Police are seen in Vienna late Monday. (AP Photo)

This brazen assault in Vienna comes at a volatile moment in Europe and follows gruesome attacks in France. Last week, an 18-year-old Tunisian man killed three people with a knife at a church in Nice, a southern French city. Prior to that, a French middle school history teacher walking home was beheaded on Oct. 16 by an Islamic extremist, allegedly because the teacher had insulted Islam by showing his pupils controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a civics class on freedom of expression.

The cartoons that Samuel Paty showed his class were published by the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo. In 2015, the magazine was targeted by Islamic terrorists in an attack that left 12 people dead. A trial is taking place now over that attack.

At the center of the volatility is French President Emmanuel Macron and his increasingly aggressive stance against Islamic extremism. France is waging a multipronged effort to push back against Islamic extremism both at home and within the wider region, most significantly in the sub-Saharan Sahel region of Africa, which was part of France’s colonial empire.

After the killing of Paty, Macron vowed to step up his government’s efforts to rein in Islamic extremism in France. French authorities are targeting Muslim groups deemed to be extremist and vowing to expel non-nationals considered dangerous.

France has the European Union’s largest Muslim population, largely due to France’s extensive colonial territorial possessions in Africa, such as in Algeria, Senegal and Sudan. But Muslims in France suffer racism and poverty and they accuse Macron of enacting anti-Muslim policies for political gain. Macron, like many other centrist leaders in Europe, is under pressure to clamp down on Muslim immigration and extremism from far-right, anti-Muslim politicians.

On Monday, Macron likened the attack on Vienna to an assault on Europe.

“We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna,” the French president said on Twitter. “After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up.”

The attack in Vienna also takes place amid an intensifying conflict between Turkey and Europe.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the boycott of French products after Macron announced a clampdown on Islamic extremism. At the same time, Turkey has become increasingly assertive in North Africa and the Mediterranean Sea region by sending troops to intervene in the civil wars in Libya and Syria and by asserting mineral rights in the offshore waters claimed by Cyprus and Greece.

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.