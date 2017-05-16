CORRECTS FIRST NAME FROM JOSE TO OSCAR - In this Jan 24, 1975, file photo, police respond to the scene of an explosion at Fraunces Tavern Annex in New York City. Four persons were killed and dozens injured in the blast. The leftist group Armed Forces of National Liberation, also known as FALN, claimed responsibility for the bombing. To the cheers of his supporters and the dismay of the victims of FALN violence, Puerto Rico nationalist and FALN leader, Oscar Lopez Rivera, will be freed on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, after serving the longest prison time of any member of the violent separatist group that sought independence for the U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey, File)

Terrorist or Hero? Puerto Rican Nationalist to Be Freed

ASSOCIATED PRESS
COLLEEN LONG

NEW YORK (AP) — A Puerto Rican nationalist is set to be freed after decades behind bars for his role in a violent struggle for independence from the U.S.

Oscar Lopez Rivera is expected to be released in Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and the 74-year-old is also slated to be honored as a hero at New York City’s Puerto Rican Day parade next month.

But not everyone sees him as a hero. Lopez Rivera was a member of the leftist group FALN that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings across New York, Chicago and Washington, as well as in Puerto Rico in the 1970s and early ’80s.

One still-unsolved bombing at a New York tavern in 1975 killed four people and injured more than 60.

Lopez Rivera was never tied to any specific bombing.

This story has been corrected to show Lopez Rivera’s first name is Oscar, not Jose.
