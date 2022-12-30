Terror victims lose suit over al-Qaida banking

Read the ruling here.
BROOKLYN — A federal judge in New York dismissed Anti-Terrorism Act claims brought against financial institutions by or on behalf of Americans who were injured or killed in Afghanistan terror attacks between 2011 and 2016. The sued banks allegedly aided and abetted terrorist organizations led by al-Qaida by offering them financial services, but the litigants could not show the banks had a general awareness that the entities were using the funds for terrorist operations.
Read the ruling here.
