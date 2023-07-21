Friday, July 21, 2023
Termination reversed: Racist?

ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal court in New York preserved a white SUNY Albany student’s race discrimination claim brought against the school because, pressured by local businesses and civil rights activists, it reversed its decision to fire the men’s basketball coach, a Black man, even though he had assaulted the student during an away game.

