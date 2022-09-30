Tenth Circuit hears Courthouse News First Amendment argument

Fetterly: That will hinge on the defendant's ability to satisfy their burden under constitutional scrutiny. That's the second part of the test and that's where the district court erred, quite frankly. The district court attempted to define timely access as access within five hours. He rewrote the test to insert the five-hour grace period, meaning that there's a five-hour window where complaints are not subject to any scrutiny at all. And a court clerk can withhold access for any reason or no reason at all.

The lawyer for Courthouse News emphasized the fact that New Mexico does not allow confidential complaints to be e-filed. They must be walked into the clerk’s office.

Briscoe: But they could be, but they could be. I mean, it's crazy idea I know, but sometimes counsel don't follow the rules.

Fetterly: I don't think the record has sufficient examples of this being a pervasive enough problem that would warrant suspending the First Amendment and restricting access to the vast majority —

Briscoe: But it does, but it does give fuel to the argument that there is a purpose for the clerk review of the document.



Fetterly: I think that purpose is best analyzed under the second part of the Press Enterprise II test, which really lies at the heart of this case. And it's a two-part test. The first part asks if there's a right of access that attaches to the particular document and when it attaches. The second part is constitutional scrutiny. Are the delay-causing practices justifiable under the constitutional scrutiny. Can they justify their practices?

He went on to direct the panel’s attention to the situation in Vermont where the same e-filing system as the one used in New Mexico is now giving public access ahead of the clerical work by the clerks. That shows that the New Mexico clerks have a “less restrictive alternative” to their policy of blacking out the new complaints until they have been checked and corrected.

At another point in the hearing, Briscoe suggested Courthouse News was being hard on local clerks.

Briscoe: I mean, I'm from Kansas and I can relate. There are places that are very small, very understaffed and to slam in a rule that's going to apply across the state, shouldn't there be some leeway?

Fetterly: I don't believe so. And here's what I mean by that. We're not being unsympathetic to the court clerks and their need to do their jobs. What we're saying is they cannot restrict and withhold access while they do their jobs unless there's some compelling reason and no reasonable alternatives. That’s the second part of the Press Enterprise II test and the district court failed to apply it faithfully.

Briscoe: How about a snowstorm, dust storm, I don’t know what.

Fetterly: I think the opinion out of Vermont —

Briscoe: Do you see any reason at all? There should be absolute access in your view. No, no leeway.

Fetterly: It hinges on the alternatives. If there are alternatives that would provide access while also addressing the courts administrative concerns and their interests without delaying it in an e-filing world. The fact that a court clerk is unable to come to a courthouse because of a snowstorm doesn't have to preclude access. This is the federal court. This is Pacer. We file the document, it's automatically accepted. Once the document is filed and submitted, it's immediately available, there could be snow on the filer's end and on the court's end but it's not going to affect the fact that a document has been filed. A right of access has attached and access should be made available.



Briscoe: Computer down, software not working. We don't care.

Fetterly: We're not asking for something that would be so unyielding to account for —

Briscoe: Isn't the five-hour business rule unyielding.



Fetterly: I think it's unyielding on the First Amendment because it allows for a grace period that shouldn't exist under the second part of the Press Enterprise II test.

The third judge on the panel, Gregory Phillips, then threw a different question at the lawyer, aimed at the fact that New Mexico appealed the ruling below but Courthouse News did not, opting instead to ask for a reconsideration and stay in the trial court.

Phillips: To challenge the 5-hour period, did you have to cross-appeal?

Fetterly: Well, you're correct that we did not cross-appeal. What we're saying is we don't disagree with the defendants that it should be vacated. We have different reasons for why it shouldn't be vacated. We don't think that precludes us from agreeing with defendants that the five-hour rule is erroneous and that the district court should simply try again. What we would ask this court to do is simply provide some clear instructions for the district court going forward.

Next to the lectern where the lawyers stood to make their arguments, the Tenth Circuit had set up a large monitor, the size of a substantial television screen, with a green background that counted down the time as they argued, with a time limit of 15 minutes.

When there was three minutes left, the screen turned yellow. And when time was up, the screen turned red. But the panel of judges allowed Fetterly to make his final argument as the screen turned red and the overtime ticked above two minutes.

“It's not the court's job to divine the correct amount of time of permissible delay,” Fetterly argued in the red zone. “Judge Reiss addresses this in her order out of Vermont, It's the court's job to determine whether any delay can be justified under the Press Enterprise II test and if the defendants cannot satisfy their burden, then Courthouse News should be entitled to on receipt, undelayed access.”