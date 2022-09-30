Tenth Circuit hears Courthouse News First Amendment argument

(CN) — In the august setting of the historic Tenth Circuit courthouse in Denver, a trio of judges challenged a Courthouse News lawyer on three main fronts during a First Amendment hearing over New Mexico’s policy of delaying access to court records.
In short form, they asked: was Courthouse News callous to the difficulties faced by local court clerks; should the clerks review new filings before they become public; wasn’t the news service demanding “immediate” access.
The Tenth Circuit panel hearing arguments Thursday was composed of Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, a George W. Bush appointee from Colorado, Bill Clinton appointee Judge Mary Beck Briscoe from Kansas and Judge Gregory Phillips, a Barack Obama appointee from Wyoming.
During the hearing, crews of youthful law clerks from other chambers came into the hearing in groups of three and four, each quietly sitting down apart from the others, with nothing more than an occasional wave to a competing crew. At one point, there were 13 law clerks, evident by their youth and formal attire, in the public seats.
The case involved a policy by New Mexico’s courts that denies public access to new civil complaints, which are a longstanding source of news, until after local clerks have finished their clerical work. That work of checking entries made by the filing lawyers often pushes public access past the day the complaints are filed, turning them into stale news.
In the federal courts and a growing number of state courts, the public and the press can see new complaints as soon as they hit the court, and the clerks do their checking and correcting afterwards. New Mexico insisted the clerical work come first.
So Courthouse News filed a First Amendment action.
In the lower court, U.S. District Judge James Browning refused to “abstain,” meaning he did not need to defer to the state courts, and he found that the public right of access attached the moment a new case was received by the court. But then he undercut his ruling by coming up with a bright-line “five-hour rule” that gave the clerks five work hours during which they could deny public access.
The practical effect of the five-hour rule was that any case filed after noon could be blacked out until the next day when it is as stale as day-old bread.
New Mexico appealed Browning’s decision because he refused to abstain and because he said the right of access attached on receipt. New Mexico also challenged the five-business-hour rule because clerks saw it as too strict. Courthouse News agreed with that challenge for essentially opposite reasons, because it was a rule “divined” by the judge that allowed a majority of the new complaints to be blacked out on the day they were filed.
The lawyer for New Mexico, Assistant Attorney General Erin LeCocq, argued that delay should be measured not from the time when a new complaint is received but instead from the time clerical work is done. Her arguments and many of the panel’s questions rested on the assumption that clerical work should be done before public access is allowed.
LeCocq: What should be allowed is the access to the indelible document upon which the court relies, which is a court record.
Chief Judge Tymkovich: Under your argument would it be, would it be permissible for the clerk to hold back civil complaints for a week if they're a super slow court or whatever. Is there any time limit that would not evade Press Enterprise?
LeCocq: I don't think it would be very often. That is certainly not something that has occurred in New Mexico very often. But there are occasions where for example, there was a fire earlier this year which necessitated an evacuation. Situations like that which are unforeseeable. There needs to be some leeway to account for that.