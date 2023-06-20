Tennessee auction law

Read the ruling here.
CINCINNATI — The Sixth Circuit vacated a lower court’s injunction against Tennessee that kept it from enforcing an auctioneering law “that the state has never applied to them and whose meaning is for the Tennessee courts, not the federal courts, to decide.” The court remands the case and instructs the lower court to dismiss it for lack of jurisdiction.
