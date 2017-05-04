Telemarketing Fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Trothsolutions and others defraud consumers through a boiler-room operation that claims their computers are infected, the FTC says in a federal complaint.

In addition to Trothsolutions Inc.; other defendants include Crazy Bee Man of Palm Beach Inc. dba Elfinam; Quickkonto LLC dba Troth Solutions dba Qkontos.com; Edoorways International; Airoways LLC; and Escue Energy Inc. dba Trothsolutions fka Edoorways International Corporation dba Trothsolution. Madhu and Ila Sethi are said to be the head of it.

Like this: Like Loading...