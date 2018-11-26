Teen Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting at Houston Club

HOUSTON (CN) – A teenager was shot dead Sunday night as he stood at the bar of a Houston nightclub, and five others were wounded by a man who started a fight in the parking lot and fired 20 rounds, police said.

The suspect tried to enter the Red Foxx Lounge in the Independence Heights neighborhood, just north of downtown, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a concert, but he refused to let security guards search him so they turned him away, local media reported.

He returned minutes later and started a fight in the parking lot before strafing the club – which was hosting a concert for teens – with 15 to 20 bullets, shattering windows and killing a teenager standing at the bar, police said.

Two other teenagers were cut by glass from the windows and a 13-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. Two adults were also wounded, one of whom was shot in the cheek, the Houston Chronicle and ABC13 reported.

Houston police arrested the man 30 minutes later about 4 miles from the club after he fled in his car. They also arrested two women riding with him.

A Houston Police Department spokesman said Monday morning he could not yet provide the suspect’s name.

“I’m waiting to get a release from homicide. I have not. So I don’t have any updates on what was provided at the scene last night,” he said on the phone.

An HPD officer told reporters at the scene Sunday the concert organizers were not to blame.

“It sounds to me the organizers had it thought through,” Houston Police Commander Dan Harris said. “Had security here. It sounds to me like this was something for kids and their parents to come to. There were parents here as well. It just got out of control, which is unfortunate. We can’t control the actions of every single person.”

