Teen Arrested for Armed Lemonade Stand Robbery

MONROE, N.C. (CN) – Surveillance cameras helped North Carolina police make an arrest Wednesday in the case of $17 robbed from a child’s lemonade stand at gunpoint.

Though the name of the teenage suspect is being withheld, authorities have said the juvenile faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, who remains confined pending a custody hearing in juvenile court, is accused of using a BB gun on Saturday to hold up a lemonade stand about 30 miles east of Charlotte in the fast-growing city of Monroe.

In the days after the robbert, details about the young entrepreneur identified only as Mark prompted an outpouring of support.

While members of the community raised about $250 for the boy, Lowe’s Home Improvement donated and delivered a riding lawn mower to help Mark start a lawn service.

One customer of the organic lemonade stand furnished a business card of Mark’s that advertises his skills as a designer, dog walker, reptile caregiver, lawn mower and professional ring bearer.

Mark reported that his assailant had been wearing a black shirt and a camouflage hat, and authorities found evidence matching this description in the woods nearby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

