Thursday, July 27, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Tee Higgins jewelry debt

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A jeweler in northern Kentucky sued Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, claiming he owes over $200,000 for diamond jewelry, including several custom-made pieces.

/ July 27, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Categories:Briefs

