Law 

Teacher’s Union Dues

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal court in California dismissed teachers’ claims that the California Teachers Association diverted their wages without their consent to fund union political activities and campaigns they do not wish to support. The California Education Code allows superintendents to deduct dues from members who voluntarily join unions.

The teachers submitted requests to revoke their union memberships but were told the dues deductions would continue until a specified time period.

 

