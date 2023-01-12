Thursday, January 12, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Teacher loses free speech claims vs. school district

BALTIMORE — A Maryland courthouse dismissed a government teacher’s First Amendment retaliation claims against his former employer, which allegedly disciplined him for showing clips from the Steven Spielberg film “Amistad” and videos of police brutality to students. Because he is a public employee, he is not guaranteed unrestrained freedom of speech nor academic decisions on materials to share with the class; his disability discrimination claim will proceed, however, as he plausibly argued his reasonable requests for accommodations related to stress were denied.

/ January 12, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...