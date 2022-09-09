Friday, September 9, 2022 | Back issues
Teacher discrimination

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge permitted four of an autistic teacher’s seven discrimination and wrongful termination claims to proceed to trial. He says the school district denied his requested accommodations and held sham meetings about his work performance even after it already hired a replacement.

Read the ruling here.

