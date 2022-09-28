Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Taser on a teen

BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge allowed a 15-year-old teen to proceed in his lawsuit against the police officer who shot him in the genitals with a stun gun after the teen had stepped away from the elementary school where his younger brother was waiting to be picked up. The kid was never charged with a crime, but the taser prong had to be surgically removed from the boy’s gonad.

/ September 28, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...