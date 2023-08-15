Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Targeting Americans

AUSTIN, Texas — A federal court in Texas denied a Canadian broker’s motion to dismiss financial regulators’ lawsuit against him for his alleged role in a “massive fraudulent binary options trading scheme.” The broker had sufficient contacts in the U.S. and he “singled out customers in the United States,” so the court has jurisdiction.

/ August 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

