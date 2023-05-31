T-Mobile beats conspiracy claims

Read the ruling here.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.
CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois dismissed the last conspiracy charge T-Mobile faced from a rural Illinois telecom company, which originally accused the network and some other competitors of purposefully disrupting calls in rural areas as part of a fraud scheme meant to make the smaller company’s customers frustrated with their service. The claims were not sufficiently evidenced despite multiple discovery extensions and opportunities to amend the complaint.
Read the ruling here.
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.