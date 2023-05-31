Wednesday, May 31, 2023
T-Mobile beats conspiracy claims

CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois dismissed the last conspiracy charge T-Mobile faced from a rural Illinois telecom company, which originally accused the network and some other competitors of purposefully disrupting calls in rural areas as part of a fraud scheme meant to make the smaller company’s customers frustrated with their service. The claims were not sufficiently evidenced despite multiple discovery extensions and opportunities to amend the complaint.

/ May 31, 2023

Read the ruling here.

