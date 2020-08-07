System Glitch Leads to Backlog of 300,000 Covid Tests in California

People wait in line for coronavirus testing at Dodger Stadium Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Acknowledging the state’s overburdened reporting system failed county health departments for weeks, California officials on Friday said despite a backlog of 300,000 coronavirus tests they remain confident in the state’s broader data and that the glitch can be quickly fixed.

“Our data system failed and that failure led to inaccurate case numbers and case positivity rates,” said California Health and Human Services chief Mark Ghaly.

The state’s infectious disease database backed up late last month, Ghaly said, and for a five-day stretch a large commercial lab was unable to log test results. Ghaly said he and Governor Gavin Newsom became aware of the backlog late Monday, hours after the governor touted statewide decreases in hospitalizations and new cases.

Nationwide, California leads with over 541,000 confirmed cases, ahead of Florida (510,000) and Texas (484,000.) According to Johns Hopkins University, New Jersey and New York have registered the most deaths per 100,000 residents with 178 and 168, respectively.

Ghaly’s admission follows a particularly bleak Thursday in Southern California, as not only did Los Angeles clear the 200,000 case mark — the most of any U.S. county — but neighboring Orange County announced a daily record of 32 deaths.

Many continue to disregard public health orders, and LA officials say they’ve received over 20,000 complaints of businesses along with reports of large private parties. According to LA County Public Health Department, 27 restaurants and 76 other businesses — including seven gyms — have been closed for not complying with the health order as of Thursday.

Younger Californians continue to contract and spread the virus at the highest rate, with residents between the ages of 18-34 making up over one-third of the state’s cases. Outbreaks have been traced to fraternity parties in Berkeley, while Los Angeles officials say they may resort to shutting off water to homes throwing large parties in the near future.

