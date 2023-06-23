Syracuse U to face gender bias claims

Read the ruling here.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A federal court in New York partially dismissed a former Syracuse University student’s lawsuit against the school for expelling him upon finding him guilty of sexually assaulting another student. His breach of contract and selective enforcement claims are tossed, but his Title IX gender-based erroneous outcome and breach of conduct claims may proceed because he offered enough evidence of discriminatory bias in favor of the female accuser.
Read the ruling here.
