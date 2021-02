HARRISONBURG, Va. — A federal court in Virginia ruled a former dental hygienist at a correctional facility who was fired for “suspicion of contraband” may pursue her sex discrimination claims against the Virginia Department of Corrections. The suspicion arose due to discrepancies in the body scans of the hygienist as she arrived and left work. In the morning, the scan revealed she was using a tampon; as she left work, it revealed her makeshift toilet paper tampon.

