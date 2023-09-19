Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Suspicious for sweating

Springfield, Ill. -- An Illinois appeals court ordered a new trial for a man convicted of armed robbery after he was stopped when walking in the vicinity of the crime simply because he was Black and sweating, like he had been running recently. With absolutely no physical description of the suspect, the police lacked reasonable suspicion to stop a man solely because he was sweating on a warm evening.

Read the ruling here.

