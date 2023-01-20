Friday, January 20, 2023 | Back issues
Suspension over alleged sex snap may have violated student’s rights

FRESNO, Calif. — A federal judge in California partially dismissed a student’s due process claims arising from his suspension after he was allegedly filmed on Snapchat video having oral sex with his girlfriend during class. The student adequately argued that he was never allowed to give his side of the story, or cross-examine peers who allegedly witnessed the act, before his suspension.

/ January 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

