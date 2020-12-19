COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court suspended former Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Bachman from the practice of law for six months, finding the former judge engaged in misconduct for an incident in which he ran out of his courtroom and accosted a woman who had screamed in the hallway, brought her back to the court with his hand placed between her neck and shoulder, held her in contempt and increased her three-day jail sentence to 10 days when she protested his actions.

The woman was also physically subdued by two deputies and threatened with being tased. The sentencing for a “one-second scream in the hallway … is outrageous,” the court wrote.