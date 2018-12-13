Suspect Killed 2 Days After Attack in Strasbourg, France

French police officers patrol the streets on Dec. 13, 2018, as flowers are laid in respect of the victims following an attack that killed three and wounding at least 13 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Police union officials identified the suspected assailant as Frenchman Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a thick police record for crimes including armed robbery and monitored as a suspected religious radical by the French intelligence services. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

(CN) — A top French official said Thursday night that a shootout with police in Strasbourg has ended in the death of a suspect, but there is no word yet whether that individual is the same gunman who opened fire Tuesday in the city’s Christmas market, killing three.

The shooting in Neudorf occurred in the same neighborhood police searched earlier today for Cherif Chekatt, 29, whom investigators named as the suspected Christmas market gunman.

An Associated Press report says the French official who announced the Thursdy shooting could not be named because the operation was ongoing.

He said the suspect opened fire on police, and police returned fire, killing the suspect.

An anonymous police official told the AP meanwhile that the slain suspect was armed with a pistol and a knife.

Paris prosecutors revealed earlier today that five people have been arrested so far in connection to the investigation of the Christmas market shooting, which left 13 people injured.

Joining both of Chekatt’s parents and two of his brothers, the fifth individual was described asa a nonfamily member who was part of Chekatt’s “entourage.”

Chekatt was born in Strasbourg, had a long criminal record and was flagged for extremism. Authorities said a taxi driver dropped him off after Tuesday’s shooting in Neudorf, south of the eastern French city’s center.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told CNews television that the manhunt for Chekatt has involved more than 700 officers.

Chekatt allegedly shouted “God is great!” in Arabic and before opening fire.

