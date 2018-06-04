Suspect in Series of Arizona Killings Found Dead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CN) – A man connected to a series of murders in Scottsdale and Phoenix, including that of a noted forensic psychiatrist, shot and killed himself Monday after police surrounded his hotel room.

Police said Monday morning that they tracked the suspect to an Extended Stay America in Scottsdale over the weekend. A tactical team moved on the man’s room Monday morning where they heard shots fired from inside the room.

A robot was sent into the suspect’s room, and it was determined he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man is suspected of slaying four people over three days. Police have declined to identify to the man until his family is notified of his death.

Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who assisted in high-profile cases, was found shot to death outside his office in Phoenix on May 31. Witnesses heard a loud argument and gunfire, and said they saw a white man in a hat leave the scene.

Pitt served as an expert in the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey and as an adviser for prosecutors in the Columbine High School shooting. He also aided police during the investigation into the Baseline Killer.

Laura Anderson and Veleria Sharp, both paralegals, were shot and killed June 1 at the family law firm of Burt, Feldman, Grenier.

One of the women, who had a gunshot wound to her head, was able to walk to an intersection to ask for help. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The other woman was found dead at the scene.

Anderson, 49, had worked at the law firm for more than 10 years.

“Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey,” the firm said in a statement. “She was more than a co-worker, she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work.”

The firm also praised Sharp, 48, for her love of family and faith.

“Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did,” the firm said.

On June 2, counselor Marshall Levine was found shot and killed and his Scottsdale office.

Levine, 72, worked as a marriage and divorce counselor, life coach and hypnotherapist.

Police confirmed that the shootings were all connected based on ballistic evidence.

