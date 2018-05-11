Suspect in Custody After California School Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CN) – Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect is in custody following the shooting of a student at a Los Angeles County high school on Friday morning.

Gunshots were reported around 7 a.m. at Highland High School in the city of Palmdale about 60 miles north of Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley was sparked by a dispute between the alleged 14-year-old shooter and the victim.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Capt. Darren Harris told KTTV that deputies recovered a gun at the scene as the suspect was taken into custody, and that the victim was expected to make a full recovery.

The school remained on lockdown Friday morning as school officials worked to reunite students with their parents.

Sheriff’s deputies also received a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about 7 miles away from Highland High School. Officials said deputies searched the elementary school and found no evidence of a shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

