FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A federal court in Florida ordered the destruction of “unlawfully obtained” surveillance footage of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. The order, requested on behalf of a John Doe, pertains to video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft of engaging in paid sex acts. Prosecutors last year dropped charges against Kraft relating to the prostitution sting.

