Surgery for trans inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina federal judge allows an imprisoned trans woman’s lawsuit to move forward against the state’s public safety department, which allegedly refused to provide her with gender-affirming surgery. Her claims for deliberate indifference and disability discrimination were well pleaded, in part because she offered medical opinions indicating the procedure is medically necessary for her.

/ September 26, 2022

Read the ruling here.

