Supreme Court’s Ginsburg Treated for Pancreas Tumor

WASHINGTON (CN) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had malignant tumor on her pancreas that required three weeks of radiation therapy this month, court officials revealed Friday.

Ginsburg, 86, started treatment on Aug. 5 after the tumor was discovered during a blood test in early July, according to a press release from the Supreme Court. The court said the Clinton appointee “tolerated treatment well,” and it does not appear the disease has spread.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the press release states. “Justice Ginsburg will

continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.”

The court said the treatment caused Ginsburg to cancel her yearly trip to Santa Fe, but that she “has otherwise maintained an active schedule.” The court has been out of session since June and scheduled to resume work on Oct. 1.

For Ginsburg, the oldest member of the court, the treatment marks the second time she has undergone cancer treatment within the past year. In December, Ginsburg had two malignant nodules removed from her left lung that doctors discovered while treating broken ribs she suffered in a fall in her office in November.