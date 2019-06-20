Supreme Court Upholds Expanded Rules for Sex Offenders

WASHINGTON (CN) – Backing expanded registration requirements for sex offenders, the Supreme Court found it constitutional Thursday for the law to cover anyone with a prior conviction.

When Congress overhauled the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, otherwise known as SORNA, in 2006, lawmakers set new baselines for state systems and expanded the number of crimes for which offenders must register. The law offered no guidelines, however, for the registration requirements that confront the half-a-million people in the United States with prior sex crime convictions.

In New York in 2012, the law led prosecutors to accuse Herman Avery Gundy of failing to properly register as a sex offender before attempting interstate travel. Seven years earlier, Gundy had entered what is known as an Alford plea to sexual assault of a minor.

The Second Circuit ruled that Gundy was required under SORNA to register as a sex offender, and the Supreme Court affirmed this morning.

This story is developing…

