Supreme Court Upholds Agency-Deference Standard

WASHINGTON (CN) – Shielding one of the most fundamental tenets of administrative law, the Supreme Court refused Thursday to overhaul the standard by which courts defer to agency interpretations of their own ambiguous regulations.

Known as Auer deference, the core doctrine of administrative law says courts should defer to agencies’ interpretations of their own ambiguous regulations so long as the interpretation was not “plainly erroneous or inconsistent.”

Drawing its name from a 1997 decision, the deference has been the target of conservatives who say it presents separation-of-powers concerns and gives too much power to administrative agencies.

In a highly fractured opinion this morning, Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal members of the Supreme Court to keep the standard in place.

“Auer deference retains an important role in construing agency regulations,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the plurality. “But even as we uphold it, we reinforce its limits. Auer deference is sometimes appropriate and sometimes not. Whether to apply it depends on a range of considerations that we have noted now and again, but compile and further develop today. The deference doctrine we describe is potent in its place, but cabined in its scope. On remand, the Court of Appeals should decide whether it applies to the agency interpretation at issue.”

This story is developing…