Supreme Court Takes Up Louisiana Abortion Case

WASHINGTON (CN) — Taking up its first batch of cases since the summer recess, the Supreme Court accepted dueling appeals over new Louisiana abortion rules.

June Medical Services and two doctors have described the tenets of Louisiana’s Outpatient Abortion Facility Licensing Law as “sham health statutes” that restrict who can provide abortions. They note that one of the regulations even requires providers to supply to patients “false, misleading, or irrelevant information” about abortion.

As for the law’s licensing requirements, they said in an amended complaint that abortion providers must “satisfy a tortuous series of medically unnecessary requirements” to obtain a license, while other health care providers that perform procedures with greater risk of complications than abortions are not bound by the same regulations.

This story is developing…