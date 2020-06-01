Supreme Court Snuffs Class Action Over US Bank Pension Losses

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court closed the book Monday on a suit claiming that managers of U.S. Bank’s retirement plan made investment decisions that broke federal law.

Led by James Thole and Sherry Smith, two U.S. Bank employees brought a federal class action against the bank and the retirement plan’s fiduciaries, claiming the plan managers had been reckless by investing the entire retirement plan in equities, exposing the plan to unnecessary risk.

That strategy meant the plan lost $1.1 billion in the 2008 financial crisis, some $748 million more than the plan would have if it had a more diversified portfolio. The employees say the fiduciaries did this because it benefitted the bank, as a significant portion of the money was invested in a subsidiary.

After the employees brought the lawsuit, the fiduciaries dropped hundreds of millions of dollars into the plan, bringing it over the minimum funding requirement under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

This story is developing.